हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aviation

Airfare bands are implemented to protect airlines and passengers interest: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Following the pandemic, the civil aviation ministry implemented temporary airfare bands with upper and lower limits under the Aircraft Act of 1934.

Airfare bands are implemented to protect airlines and passengers interest: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representation

In a statement, Jyotiraditya Scindia, the minister of civil aviation, stated that airfare bands protect both airlines and passengers' interests.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the civil aviation ministry introduced airfare bands with upper and lower limits as a temporary measure under the Aircraft Act, 1934, he told Lok Sabha in a written reply. He also emphasised that under normal circumstances, airfares are neither established nor regulated by the government.

"The fare bands serve the dual purpose of protecting the interests of the travellers as well as of the airlines and have been revised from time to time. Fare capping is, presently, applicable on a rolling basis for a 15 days' cycle," the minister said.

Also read: RT-PCR report not required, Govt issues new guidelines for international travellers

With the repeal of the Air Corporation Act in March 1994, airlines are free to fix reasonable airfares under Aircraft Rules, 1937.

In a separate written reply, Scindia said the estimated losses incurred by airlines in India in 2020-21 was approximately Rs 19,564 crore. 

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AviationJyotiraditya ScindiaAirfare bandAviation news
Next
Story

Tesla issues another recall of over 500,000 vehicles over pedestrian warning

Must Watch

PT16M24S

Owaisi attacks government over hijab controversy