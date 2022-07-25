Snakes on a plane got real for cabin crew members at a SunExpress flight as they discovered a snake head in their flight meal. The incident took place on a Sunexpress Ankara-Düsseldorf flight, however, this isn't the first time, earlier as well snails have appeared in airline’s flight meals. The video was shared widely over social media.

"Snake Salad! Snake head found in the food given to the flight crew on a Sunexpress Ankara-Düsseldorf flight," read the tweet. The video currently has over 89K views.

Snake Salad! Snake head found in the food given to the flight crew on a Sunexpress Ankara-Düsseldorf flight. https://t.co/YbNrVCpXiE pic.twitter.com/PMqfporE9a — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 23, 2022

A company called ‘Sancak’ has been providing catering service to the airline since 2018. Sancake issued a statement against this incident and has claims this is the first time they have encountered such an event.

"We asked for samples but we haven't received any samples. We are a large company serving all domestic and foreign airlines since 1994. We have been providing catering services to SunExpress company since 2018. This is the first time we have encountered such an event. For the last month there has been talk about problems such as snails and insects and finally the snake went up to his head." He continued: "We think this issue is not about us and our legal department is looking into this matter. We don't think it is from us, but we are mentioned and we are very sorry," Sancak said in a statement reports Simpleflying.