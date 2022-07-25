NewsAviation
BREAKING: Small trainer aircraft crashes in Pune, pilot suffers injuries

A single-seater trainer aircraft crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday and its woman pilot suffered injuries, reports PTI. 

  • A single-seater trainer aircraft crashed in Pune today
  • Woman pilot suffered injuries
  • Incident took place at Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil at 11:30am

A heart-wrenching incident took place where a single-seater trainer aircraft crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday (July 25) and its woman pilot suffered injuries. The incident took place at Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil around 11:30 am. 

The aircraft, belonging to a private aviation school, had take off from Baramati airport in Pune, police official said. The pilot, Bhavna Rathod, received minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, the official further said.

More inputs awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

