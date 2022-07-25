BREAKING: Small trainer aircraft crashes in Pune, pilot suffers injuries

A heart-wrenching incident took place where a single-seater trainer aircraft crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday (July 25) and its woman pilot suffered injuries. The incident took place at Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil around 11:30 am.

Also read: Airline cabin crew discovers a snake head inflight meal; Netizens in shock: WATCH Video

The aircraft, belonging to a private aviation school, had take off from Baramati airport in Pune, police official said. The pilot, Bhavna Rathod, received minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, the official further said.

More inputs awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV