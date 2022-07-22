Airlines can’t deny boarding to specially-abled without medical advice: DGCA

If an airline believes a disabled passenger's health would worsen during a flight, it must consult a doctor at the airport and make an "appropriate decision" about whether to deny the flyer boarding or not, as per DGCA. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a statement stating that if the airline decides to deny boarding to the disabled passenger, it would be required to immediately notify the passenger in writing and include the reasons within.

The regulator had proposed the aforementioned regulations on June 3, six days after it had imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on IndiGo for denying boarding to a disabled boy at Ranchi airport on May 7.

IndiGo had on May 9 said the boy was denied permission to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight as he was visibly in panic. After the boy was prohibited from boarding, his parents also decided not to enter the plane.

The DGCA had asked the public to send their comments on the proposed amendments by July 2. In a statement on Friday, the DGCA said it has amended its regulations to improve the accessibility of boarding and flying for disabled people. The amended regulations stated that the airline must not refuse boarding to any passengers on the basis of disability or reduced mobility.

"However, in case, an airline perceives that the health of such a passenger may deteriorate in-flight, the said passenger will have to be examined by a doctor in person - who shall in his/her opinion, categorically state the medical condition and whether the passenger is fit to fly or not," the amended regulations mentioned. After obtaining the medical opinion, the airline shall take an appropriate decision on the carriage of such passenger, it noted.

"In case of refusal of carriage by the airline, it shall inform the passenger in writing with the reasons therein immediately," it mentioned. IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta on May 9 expressed regret over the May 7 incident and offered to buy an electric wheelchair for the disabled boy.

Dutta had said the airline staff took the best possible decision under difficult circumstances. Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had on May 9 said on Twitter that no human being should have to go through this and he himself was investigating the Ranchi incident.

With inputs from PTI