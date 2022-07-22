Akasa Air, India's newest airline, owned by the ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has announced to start its commercial operation from August 7. The airline will operate its maiden Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight on August 7 and has started to accept bookings for the tickets. Apart from these two cities, Akasa Air will also start operations to Bengaluru and Kochi from August 13 and will operate 24 weekly flights connecting these locations. While Akasa Air has promised several industry-first initiatives, including environment friendly and comfortable dresses, the highlight of the new airline is the kind of food services they will offer on their flights. As per recently released statement, the airline will offer food through Café Akasa, Akasa Air’s buy-on-board meal service.

The Café Akasa will serve a wide choice fusion meals, farm-inspired and plant-based offerings, varied menu options like pasta, Vietnamese rice rolls, hot chocolate and a year-round festival menu inspired by Indian cuisines and celebrations. Akasa Air’s packaging of perishable meals is ethically sourced from sustainably grown crops.

Here’s a look at some of the options from the Akasa Air’s global in-flight menu:

Middle Eastern Cuisine – Falafel platter

Vietnamese Cuisine – Rice paper roll

Continental – Bagels, Burgers and Sandwiches

Indian – Kathi Roll (Veg+ Non Veg)

Salads – Insta friendly Salad

Desserts – Pie, Cakes and Puddings

We’re bringing you closer to Your Sky, starting with these destinations!



Book now at https://t.co/T1AycoDR3T or download our app on Play Store.#ItsYourSky pic.twitter.com/PYqLZwG6vz — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) July 22, 2022

These meals will be available on pre-booking only and while other items will be available as well. Belson Coutinho, Co-founder and Chief Marketing and Experiences Officer, Akasa Air said, “We want to be a compassionate airline with a focus on being dependable, warm, efficient, and reliable. We will provide our passengers with category-first product choices and a happy travel experience which is tech-forward, inclusive, environmentally progressive – all in the Akasa way”.

Apart from the food itself, flyers will be treated to softer seat cushions, spacious leg room and USB ports that will be available for every passenger. The fresh cabin environment will be enhanced with the Boeing Sky Interior, highlighted by modern sculpted sidewalls, window reveals and mood lighting.

Akasa Air’s signature service is designed to deliver a warm and efficient experience, brought to life by its employees, across all touchpoints. Cabin crew will sport their freshly minted, uniquely designed, comfortable uniforms including high-functioning, branded sneakers. Employees on ground, as well as our Akasa Care Officers at the Akasa Care Centre, will augment this experience and will be ready to assist and guide our customers for all their needs.

Live TV