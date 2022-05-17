हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akasa Air

Akasa Air announces airline code ‘QP,’ plans to start commercial flights soon

As Akasa Air soon plans to start its commercial flights, it announced its airline code to be ‘QP’ on their official twitter handle, as reported by PTI. 

Akasa Air announces airline code ‘QP,’ plans to start commercial flights soon
Image for representation

Akasa Air on May 17 announced its airline code to be ‘QP’ as it soon plans to start its commercial flight operations in July this year. Every airline in the world has a designator code. For example, IndiGo's code is "6E", Go First's is "G8" and Air India's is "AI". Akasa Air said on Twitter, "Quite Proud to announce our airline code - QP!"

The airline, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh, received the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in August 2021 to launch commercial flight operations.

Also read: Vietjet offering discounted tickets for India-Vietnam flights till May 23, check airfare here

With the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) giving the green light to Boeing 737 Max aircraft in late August last year, Akasa Air signed a deal with Boeing on November 26, 2021 to purchase 72 Max planes. 

(With inputs from PTI)

