Vietjet has recently started an exclusive promotion offering millions of zero-fare tickets applied for its entire international flight network, including six routes from India to Vietnam. Passengers can avail this special fare tickets to Vietnam, which are available for booking from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm daily until May 23, 2022, applied for all international flights to Vietnam within August 15 and December 31, 2022. Booking channels include Vietjet official website, Vietjet Air mobile app, and Facebook page.

Vietjet has recently relaunched flights connecting New Delhi to Vietnam’s key gateways namely Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, with various new destinations in the pipeline. The airline will also operate services from Mumbai to Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City next month with three weekly flights and four weekly flights respectively. In September, the New Delhi – Phu Quoc service will launch with three flights per week while Mumbai – Phu Quoc route serves four flights per week.

Also read: 'God helped me', says passenger who landed plane without flying knowledge: WATCH

Apart from frequent ticket promotions, passengers can avail other services, including free preflight quick/RT-PCR test, many cultural and artistic inflight performances.

Live TV

#mute