Akasa Air announces festive season meal for Dusshera 2022, check new MENU here

Akasa Air, the newest airliner in the country, will now be serving special festive-season-based delicacies on board the flight. The airline has announced its special year-round festive meals, which will be served by Cafe Akasa. In a bid to offer a specially-curated travel experience, the airline has introduced the idea of serving a festive menu. From September 20 - October 31, Akasa Air will celebrate the Dussehra spirit with a specially designed menu for Cafe Akasa. The menu will include Cholar Dal, Radhaballavi, Amshatto Khejur Chutney and Puran Potli Tart. The airline has earlier serviced Shakarkandi Chaat, Patoli with Shrikhand, and Khasta Kachori pockets with spicy Ragda to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Speaking about the festive menu, Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer at Akasa Air, said, “At Akasa Air, it is our constant endeavour to make air travel experience warm and inclusive for our customers. We are proud of India’s varied culture and to celebrate the country’s festive spirit, which is intrinsically connected with our rich food heritage, we are delighted to introduce our special festive meals.”

Coutinho further added, “Each unique meal is specially curated to share the joy of celebrations and festivities, delivered by our crew in Akasa’s signature warm service. We hope that our customers will enjoy these authentic and indulgent gourmet experiences in the skies during this festive season”.

Café Akasa will feature special festive menus for all the upcoming festivals throughout the year. The airline also offers pre-selection of cakes on its regular menu for flyers who want to celebrate the birthdays of their loved ones in the skies.

Talking of Cafe Akasa, it is Akasa Air's buy-on-board meal service. The service offers a varied menu with a wide choice of meals. Also, As an environmentally progressive airline, Akasa Air’s packaging of perishable meals is ethically sourced from sustainably grown crops and served on board with stylish wooden cutlery that is biodegradable.