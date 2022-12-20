Akasa Air announces Goa as its 12th destination, to start direct flights from Mumbai and Bengaluru

Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, today announced the addition of Goa as its 12th destination in India. Akasa Air will offer two daily flights from Goa to Bengaluru starting January 11, increasing to three daily flights from February 1, 2023, and two daily flights from Goa to Mumbai as well. Akasa Air says that this enhanced connectivity between the commercial cities and one of the country’s most popular tourism hubs, will help boost economic growth and also help increase the tourist footprint. By end-December 2022, the airline expects to cross over 500 weekly flights and has announced a total of 18 routes across 12 cities, namely Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, and Goa.

Akasa Air, which commenced operations in August 2022, has been progressively scaling up its operations and has taken delivery of 10 aircraft, carrying over 5 lakh revenue passengers in less than six months from the start of its operations. Akasa Air’s fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.

Commenting on the new destination announcement, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder, and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We are pleased to announce our 12th destination, Goa with flights from New Goa Manohar International Airport (Mopa), one of the newest airports that was inaugurated by our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi-ji on December 11, 2022. We are really excited to connect Goa with two of our strong metro cities in the South and West, Bengaluru & Mumbai. We launch Goa with five daily departures connecting to Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The city of beaches, Goa, has played a significant role in putting Indian tourism on the global map and is one of the most popular tourist destinations within India, all year round. It has also emerged as a manufacturing base for several leading companies, that constantly require greater connectivity to metro cities. The commencement of this route will enable us to enhance connectivity between these cities while offering our signature warm and efficient service to our passengers. Our operations from the city will cater to business and leisure travellers who are on the lookout for convenient and affordable flying options.”