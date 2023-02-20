Akasa Air Begins Daily Flights From Varanasi, to Connect Bengaluru, Goa

Akasa Air has added Varanasi as the newest destination in its expanding flight network. Furthermore, the city is now the fourteenth destination on India's newest airline network. Also, this is the airline's second new location in the state of Uttar Pradesh, which will improve connectivity with daily flights from Varanasi and Lucknow to major towns all throughout India. On February 18, 2023, the inaugural flight will leave Bengaluru at 12:30 a.m. and land in Varanasi at 15:00 a.m. The airline will boost frequency and begin daily flights between Varanasi, Bangalore, and Goa on March 1, 2023.

It is to be noted that the airline has been working on expanding its network to create a strong pan-India presence with a focus on connecting metro areas to tier 2 and tier 3 cities. This effort would be aided by a fleet expansion plan that calls for the addition of a new aircraft every 15 days.

Also read: Aviation Explained: What is the Safest Seat on a Plane in Case of Emergency?

This boost in the network goes hand in hand with the expansion of the airline's fleet. By the end of March 2023, Akasa Air's fleet, which currently numbers 14, will increase to 18 aircraft, and over the following four years, the airline will add another 54 aircraft, bringing its entire fleet to 72 aircraft.

Commenting on the destination launch, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder, and Chief Commercial Officer, of Akasa Air said, “The launch of daily flight operations to Varanasi will surely add to the rising traveller footfall in the city, easing travel connectivity from key metro destinations with our signature warm and efficient service at the most affordable fares. A popular choice for spiritual, and cultural events and activities, and with the ongoing implementation of several developmental changes, to make Varanasi future-ready, we are glad the city to Akasa Air - India’s fastest growing air transportation network.”

Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has carried over 1 million revenue passengers and crossed the milestone of operating over 600 weekly flights with an announced network of 23 unique routes connecting 14 cities, namely Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, and Varanasi.