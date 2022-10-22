Akasa Air launches direct flight services on Guwahati-Agartala route

India’s newest airline, Akasa Air inaugurated its maiden flight on Guwahati and Agartala air route on October 21. The airline has inaugurated direct flight services between the two cities to provide non-stop connectivity to its passengers. A total of 107 passengers boarded the maiden flight, which was flagged off by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha at a simple ceremony at Agartala’s Maharaja Bir Bikram airport. Along with CM Saha, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Tourism & Transport, Pranajit Singha Roy, inaugurated the maiden flight in the presence of Shri Kailash Chander Meena, Airport Director, Maharaja Bir Bikram Agartala Airport.

Akasa Air has been progressively expanding its operations. It is now flying along a total of eleven non-stop routes along eight cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, and Agartala.

Also read: DGCA lifts ban on SpiceJet flights, to operate with FULL capacity from October 30

According to Akasa Air co-founder Belson Coutinho, the airliner, which completed 75 days of commercial operations on Friday, is a low-cost start-up and currently operates 7 aircraft to 17 different destinations and the process is on to procure 10 more aircraft.

Our first flight from #Agartala was a celebration in itself! It was our privilege to welcome our Chief Guest, Honourable Minister, Shri. Prof (Dr.) Manik Saha – Chief Minister of Tripura (1/3) pic.twitter.com/41FeEsixvk — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) October 21, 2022

With its first Through Flight product offering, Akasa Air provides seamless one-stop connectivity between Bengaluru and Agartala with no change of aircraft required at Guwahati. Further strengthening its pan-India network connectivity, the airline has also added two additional double daily non-stop flights on the Bengaluru-Chennai route.

The airline is currently operating 30 daily flights and will be crossing 44 daily flights by October end. Further, the airline expects to cross the 300 weekly flights mark by the end of October 2022. Akasa Air started its commercial operations with two aircraft and has subsequently received six aircraft to date.

It will continue to grow its fleet to establish a strong pan-India presence with a focus on key cities and metro to tier 2 & 3 route connectivity. Akasa Air’s fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.