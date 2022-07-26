Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air, India's newest airline, today announced an additional 28 weekly direct flights on its newly launched sector between Bengaluru and Mumbai starting August 19, 2022. With this, Akasa Air has completed the inaugural phase of its network development across cities like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kochi and Bengaluru, making a total of 82 weekly flights available within the first few weeks of its operations. On July 22, 2022, Akasa Air opened bookings for ticket sales of its first commercial flight and unveiled its customer experience strategy with several category-first services and product choices.

Flying with the airline code QP, Akasa Air will begin commercial operations with two aircraft from August 07, 2022. It will add an additional two aircraft each month and by the end of 2023, it will have inducted 18 aircraft. It plans to add another 12 to 14 planes every 12 months, which will make up its order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, delivered over five years.

From August 7, Akasa Air will operate 28 weekly flights connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad, followed by 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi starting August 13. The airline’s network expansion strategy is focused on connecting more cities along new sectors and connecting metro cities to tier 2 and 3 cities across India.

