NewsAviation
AKASA AIR

Akasa Air to connect Bengaluru-Mumbai from August 19, check flight schedule HERE

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air, India's newest airline, announced an additional 28 weekly direct flights on its newly launched sector between Bengaluru and Mumbai starting August 19, 2022. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 05:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Akasa Air to start flight ops in August 2022
  • Recently received its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
  • New crew uniform features sneakers, trousers and jackets

Trending Photos

Akasa Air to connect Bengaluru-Mumbai from August 19, check flight schedule HERE

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air, India's newest airline, today announced an additional 28 weekly direct flights on its newly launched sector between Bengaluru and Mumbai starting August 19, 2022. With this, Akasa Air has completed the inaugural phase of its network development across cities like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kochi and Bengaluru, making a total of 82 weekly flights available within the first few weeks of its operations. On July 22, 2022, Akasa Air opened bookings for ticket sales of its first commercial flight and unveiled its customer experience strategy with several category-first services and product choices.

Flying with the airline code QP, Akasa Air will begin commercial operations with two aircraft from August 07, 2022. It will add an additional two aircraft each month and by the end of 2023, it will have inducted 18 aircraft. It plans to add another 12 to 14 planes every 12 months, which will make up its order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, delivered over five years.

Also read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air to operate first flight on THIS date, opens ticket bookings

From August 7, Akasa Air will operate 28 weekly flights connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad, followed by 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi starting August 13. The airline’s network expansion strategy is focused on connecting more cities along new sectors and connecting metro cities to tier 2 and 3 cities across India.

Live TV

Akasa AirRakesh JhunjhunwalaAkasa Air BookingAirlinesBoeing 737 MAXMumbaiBengaluru

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath
DNA Video
DNA: How Monkey Pox infection has spread in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect yourself from the spread of Monkey Pox?
DNA Video
DNA: What can youth learn from Neeraj Chopra?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How did Neeraj Chopra become a role model of hard work and discipline?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 25, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?