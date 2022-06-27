Akasa Air to perform test flights next week, operations to begin soon

Rakesh Jhunjunwala-backed Akasa Air is all set to start its operations in India. However, the only thing that remains is to complete the proving tests. The start-up airline is scheduled to perform the first test flight in the last week of June. The tests of the airline will be performed in the presence of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) officer. After that, the airline will have everything that it needs to launch its operations in India by the last week of July. It is to be noted that the expected launch date has been pushed multiple times.

This proving flight will be much different then than the maiden flight for the airlines because during the flight the aviation watchdog authority DGCA will assess whether the airline is worthy of flying or not. The tests are even more critical for the airline as they will ensure that the startup gets its air operator's certificate which will allow them to commercially operate within Indian airspace.

Recently, the airline welcomed its first 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at the Indira Gandhi International airport. With the beginning of the services, Akasa Air will join Jet Airways in making 2022 a prosperous year for the Indian aviation industry. Akasa Air placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, with the first 18 arriving in March 2023, followed by the remaining 54 arriving over the next four years.

According to the airline, they will offer the lowest seat-mile costs for a single-aisle plane, as well as high dispatch reliability and an improved passenger experience. Commenting on the timely arrival of the aircraft, Vinay Dube, Founder, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air said, “The arrival of our first aircraft is a very happy moment for all of us and marks an important milestone, bringing us closer to our vision of building India’s greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline. Akasa Air is a prime example of the progress made by Indian aviation in recent years and is also a testimony to the country’s vibrant start-up ecosystem. This is not just a significant milestone for us and Indian aviation, but it’s the story of a new India”, added, Dube.