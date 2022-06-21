NewsAviation
AKASA AIR

Akasa Air welcomes its first Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft in India, flight ops to begin soon

Akasa Air's first of its 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in India, which brings the airline closer to getting it AOP.

Jun 21, 2022

In the presence of Akasa Air's executive team, the first of its 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport today. On June 15th, 2022, the airline received the ceremonial keys to the aircraft in Seattle, USA. The delivery of Akasa Air's first aircraft gets the airline one step closer to receiving its Air Operator's Permit (AOP), which is essential for the airline to begin commercial operations in the country.

Commenting on the timely arrival of the aircraft, Vinay Dube, Founder, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air said, “The arrival of our first aircraft is a very happy moment for all of us and marks an important milestone, bringing us closer to our vision of building India’s greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline.

Akasa Air is a prime example of the progress made by Indian aviation in recent years and is also a testimony to the country’s vibrant start-up ecosystem. This is not just a significant milestone for us and Indian aviation, but it’s the story of a new India”, added, Dube.

Also read: United Airlines, Qantas, KLM, Japan Airlines to resume their flight services from Bengaluru Airport

“We are proud to partner with Akasa Air as they embark on their journey towards making air travel inclusive and affordable for all,” said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India. “India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and offers enormous growth and productivity opportunities for the aviation industry. We are excited that the advanced 737 MAX will help Akasa Air drive efficiencies in business and operations while providing its customers with a superior flying experience,” he added.

Akasa Air’s brand new aircraft arrives at a time when India’s aviation market is finally witnessing a good recovery following a long slump because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per credit rating agency ICRA, the recovery in domestic passenger traffic has been strong post-Omicron and has reached 98% of pre-COVID levels in April and May 2022.  

