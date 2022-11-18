Akasa Air to start flight services between Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam from December 10

India’s newest airline Akasa Air today announced the addition of Visakhapatnam as its tenth destination and the eighth city connecting from Bengaluru. Akasa Air will start the double daily flight services on the Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam route starting on December 10, 2022. To further expand its air route, the late Rakesh-Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air will soon start the early morning flight services from December 12, 2022, for the convenience of passengers. Akasa Air took to Twitter to share the news. “ExciTEN’ to announce Visakhapatnam, the Jewel of the East Coast, as our 10th destination on #TheAkasaNetwork! Enjoy daily flights between #Visakhapatnam and #Bengaluru from Dec 10. #ItsYourSky,” read the tweet.

Witnessing a rise in demand, the airline is further augmenting connectivity between Bengaluru and Ahmedabad by adding a third frequency starting December 17, 2022. Recently Akasa Air announced connecting India’s IT hubs, Pune and Bengaluru with double daily flights commencing on November 26, 2022.

Also read: Pune International airport becomes 5G enabled! Gets ultrafast internet connectivity across terminal

Starting December 10, a third frequency is being added taking the total up to three daily flight options between Pune and Bengaluru. Akasa Air will now offer 24 daily non-stop flights ex-Bengaluru by connecting to eight cities - Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, Pune, and Visakhapatnam.

‘ExciTEN’ to announce Visakhapatnam, the Jewel of the East Coast, as our 10th destination on #TheAkasaNetwork!



Enjoy daily flights between #Visakhapatnam and #Bengaluru from Dec 10. Book now, only on https://t.co/T1AycoDjel or app! #ItsYourSky pic.twitter.com/sfCXxmb5TP — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) November 18, 2022

Commenting on the announcement, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder, and Chief Commercial Officer, of Akasa Air, said, “We are delighted to add Visakhapatnam to our expanding network as the fourth major destination in South India with daily twice Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru. Visakhapatnam is a promising Tier II city and a key player in India’s growth story owing to its advantageous coastal location, real-estate boom, and industrial prospects. Strengthening our connectivity, we are pleased to add one more frequency each on the high-demand Bengaluru-Ahmedabad and the debut Bengaluru-Pune routes.”

Akasa Air has been progressively expanding its operations and by mid-December expects to cross over 450 weekly flights on a total of fourteen routes across ten cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, and Visakhapatnam. Akasa Air’s fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.