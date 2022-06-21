NewsAviation
BENGALURU

United Airlines, Qantas, KLM, Japan Airlines to resume their flight services from Bengaluru Airport

Along with United Airlines, other airlines like Qantas, American Airlines, KLM and Japan Airlines also plan of resuming their flight services from the Bengaluru Airport.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 08:22 AM IST
  • Qantas will resume four weekly flights to Sydney
  • Japan Airlines will increase its frequency to Tokyo Narita thrice a week
  • Average daily international traffic was 9,300 passengers by the fourth week of May

Trending Photos

United Airlines, Qantas, KLM, Japan Airlines to resume their flight services from Bengaluru Airport

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, United Airlines plans to start daily flights from the airport to San Francisco in the fourth quarter of 2022. Qantas, Australia's national carrier, will resume four weekly flights to Sydney on September 14, according to a statement released by the airport as part of an update on foreign flight operations. Air India is planning two weekly flights to Tel Aviv, and American Airlines is planning daily flights to Seattle in the near future, according to the company.

Additionally, new routes launched a few months before the outbreak of the pandemic has had already been re-connected. Addis Ababa (connected by Ethiopian Airlines), Amsterdam (by KLM), and Tokyo Narita (by Japan Airlines) have been reinstated from Bengaluru, it said.

Japan Airlines will increase frequency to Tokyo Narita thrice a week, effective August this year, and KLM plans to further increase frequency on the Bengaluru-Amsterdam route from the current three weekly frequencies to four-times-a-week beginning next month.

Also read: Bags get piled up at London Heathrow Airport due to ‘technical issue’- WATCH

The Kempegowda airport said it had witnessed robust growth in international flight operations, connecting 23 international destinations in May 2022 -- the highest in south India. The airport witnessed 15 per cent higher international Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) per day between March and April this year, while May alone saw 48 per cent growth in ATMs.

Additionally, average daily international traffic increased to 9,300 passengers by the fourth week of May, compared to 6,500 in April and 5,500 in March, the statement added.

With inputs from PTI

BengaluruUnited AirlinesQantasKLMJapan Airlines

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?