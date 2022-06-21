Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, United Airlines plans to start daily flights from the airport to San Francisco in the fourth quarter of 2022. Qantas, Australia's national carrier, will resume four weekly flights to Sydney on September 14, according to a statement released by the airport as part of an update on foreign flight operations. Air India is planning two weekly flights to Tel Aviv, and American Airlines is planning daily flights to Seattle in the near future, according to the company.

Additionally, new routes launched a few months before the outbreak of the pandemic has had already been re-connected. Addis Ababa (connected by Ethiopian Airlines), Amsterdam (by KLM), and Tokyo Narita (by Japan Airlines) have been reinstated from Bengaluru, it said.

Japan Airlines will increase frequency to Tokyo Narita thrice a week, effective August this year, and KLM plans to further increase frequency on the Bengaluru-Amsterdam route from the current three weekly frequencies to four-times-a-week beginning next month.

The Kempegowda airport said it had witnessed robust growth in international flight operations, connecting 23 international destinations in May 2022 -- the highest in south India. The airport witnessed 15 per cent higher international Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) per day between March and April this year, while May alone saw 48 per cent growth in ATMs.

Additionally, average daily international traffic increased to 9,300 passengers by the fourth week of May, compared to 6,500 in April and 5,500 in March, the statement added.

With inputs from PTI