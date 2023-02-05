Alert Flyers! Lucknow Airport to Witness Heavy Rush Due to GIS23, G20 Meets in February

The Chaudhary Charan Singh airport in Lucknow will experience facetime problems and delays towards the middle of February. From February 10 to February 15, the airport will see a significant increase in the number of chartered flights bringing in a high number of VVIPs for the Global Investors' Summit and G20 event. Between February 10 and February 15, around 20 charter planes are anticipated to arrive and depart from the airport each day. Major industrial house representatives have already reserved parking sites for their planes.

However, the airport officials refused to disclose the names of the industrial houses which had informed them about the arrival of their private aircrafts.

An airport official said, "We have information about 20 chartered flights making a landing at the airport, but this is not a big deal as we have seen around 22 such flights landing here during elections. We have a facility to accommodate these aircraft in our three bay areas."

However, passengers coming to catch their flights during these days are advised to come early as there may be a traffic jam and route diversions due to VVIP movement and major security checks on the airport road. All the VVIPs would be brought out from the VVIP exit due to security reasons.

A spokesperson of the airport said, "We have information about the arrival of these VVIPs, but we cannot disclose everything to everyone for security reasons. We have to maintain secrecy for the VVIPs. All I can say is that they would be greeted with a tilak, garlanded, and taken to the lounge. Now we also have bulletproof cars for them."

With IANS Inputs