WATCH: Massive Fight Breaks on GOL Flight Over Seat Exchange, Video Goes Viral

GOL Airlines on Thursday witnessed a fight between multiple passengers on one of its flights. The conflict among the passengers began before the plane departed from the airport. Reportedly, the argument between the passengers started because of the seating arrangement during the flight. Following this, the argument escalated to a full-blown brawl between the two parties. At the time, the Boeing 737 aircraft was at the airport in Salvador, Brazil, and was preparing for take-off to Sao Paulo's GRU Airport. It is to be noted that other passengers documented the incident, and the video of the same was shared on social media.

The argument between the passengers started with a request to swap seats because of a discrepancy with the seating arrangement. The original seating arrangement did not allow a mother to sit with her disabled child, for which she asked to swap seats. However, the request was denied, to which the mother reacted with violence and started attacking the family members.

Also read: WATCH: Dramatic Video Show United States Air Force F-22 Raptor Fighter Jet Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon

The passenger attacked by the mother of the disabled child was travelling with a family of 10 members. Soon the fight between the two passengers became a brawl between two families with 10 and 5 members. In the video shared on social media, people can be seen slapping and hitting each other while hurling abusive words at each other.

Fofoca do voo da Gol que 2 mulheres começaram a bater boca e no fim das contas 15 pessoas foram expulsas do avião pic.twitter.com/2zQiNipsqe — vini le vini  (@aqueleDrama) February 3, 2023

Two women clashing with one another was the main event of the battle. Although it is unclear who each passenger was, it is assumed that one of them was the upset mother. After that, these passengers were dragged apart from one another.

As they sought to break up the fight, the flight crew was drawn into it. Unfortunately, a large percentage of the passenger's physical and verbal violence was directed at crew members. Later, the passengers involved in the fight were escorted off the plane by the police.

Simple Flying quotes GOL Airlines, saying, "Everyone involved at the scene of violence were disembarked and did not continue their journey. The Company regrets any act of violence and reinforces that the actions taken by the crew team were taken with a focus on Safety."