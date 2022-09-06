Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight grounded at Bhopal Airport due to technical snag
An IndiGo flight with 183 passengers was grounded at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj International Airport, 117 of whom were adjusted in another aircraft in the evening by cancelling a Delhi-bound flight.
A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh was grounded after take-off on Monday due to a technical snag, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said here. The flight returned to Bhopal's Raja Bhoj International Airport after take-off due to the snag in the morning, he said.
It was carrying 183 passengers, 117 of whom were adjusted in another aircraft in the evening by cancelling a Delhi-bound flight, the official informed.
"The remaining passengers were adjusted on other flights and also by arranging accommodation," he added.
