NewsAviation
INDIGO

Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight grounded at Bhopal Airport due to technical snag

An IndiGo flight with 183 passengers was grounded at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj International Airport, 117 of whom were adjusted in another aircraft in the evening by cancelling a Delhi-bound flight.

Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 09:30 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight grounded at Bhopal Airport due to technical snag

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh was grounded after take-off on Monday due to a technical snag, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said here. The flight returned to Bhopal's Raja Bhoj International Airport after take-off due to the snag in the morning, he said.

It was carrying 183 passengers, 117 of whom were adjusted in another aircraft in the evening by cancelling a Delhi-bound flight, the official informed.

"The remaining passengers were adjusted on other flights and also by arranging accommodation," he added.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 05, 2022
DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints