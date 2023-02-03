topStoriesenglish2569178
Alliance Air Inaugural Flight on Sindhudurg Mysuru Route Gets Zero Bookings: Report

Till January 31, Alliance Air had no bookings on the Sindhudurg and Mysuru route, and its not certain if the flight was operated on the route or not, reports JetArena.

Feb 03, 2023

Alliance Air announced in January 2023 that the airline will begin new flight services between the tourist haven Sindhudurg in the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra and Mysuru. However, the plan to operate flights on the route already seems to have failed. As per a Twitter handle AernaJet, the flight on the route failed to sell even a single ticket and seems to be set for failure. It is to be noted that the Sindhudurg Airport at Chipi began its commercial flight operations in October 2021 and has five flights a week to Mumbai operated by Alliance Air.

The tweet by JetArena reads, "Mysuru Travel and Tourism stakeholders are saying that Mysuru to Sindhudurg flight is futile exercise and a non-essential operation." It further added, "They have requested daily flights to Kochi and additional flights to Goa." The Twitter account further went on to say that not a single ticket was sold till January 31, and it's not certain if Alliance Air operated the flight.

On Wednesdays and Sundays at 5.30 p.m., the new flight will leave Hyderabad for Sindhudurg via Mysuru, and at 6 p.m., it will return along the same route.

The greenfield Sindhudurg Airport was the first national airport built in Maharashtra's south Konkan region, and it can accommodate up to 400 passengers for domestic or private aircraft in addition to 200 people during peak hours at the arrival and departure sections.

It has a 220-metre-long taxiway, an independent fuel supply system, night landing facilities, various other passengers, aviation, and administration-related amenities, and a security setup. Additionally, it has the ability to park three aircraft of the 4C category. The runway is 2,500 metres long and has the option to be extended to 3,400 metres in the future, depending on demand.

