Alliance Air recently started its Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu flight services with its new aircraft. The airline earlier used ATR 72 aircraft on this air route which has now been replaced with ATR 42-600 aircraft. The flight carrying 32 passengers received a warm welcome with a water cannon salute at Kullu’s Bhuntar airport.

“Inaugural landing of ATR42 at Kullu Manali Airport today.@aaikmbairport welcomes #ATR42 flight with #watercanonsalute,” read the tweet. This flight was earlier scheduled to fly on the 75th Independence Day celebration but due to bad weather conditions, the airline had to reschedule it.

Check the full schedule for Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu flight services:

The non-stop flights from Delhi to Kullu will be operated on Sundays, meanwhile on other days flights will connect Delhi and Kullu via Chandigarh.

The direct flight to Kullu will take off from Delhi at 6:40 am and arrive at Bhuntar airport at 8:00 am. On its return journey, the flight will take off from Kullu at 8:30 am and land in Delhi at 9:50 am.

Meanwhile, the Kullu-bound flight will take off from Chandigarh at 7:50 am and arrive at Kullu airport at 8:35 am. The return flight will take off at 8:55 am and land at Chandigarh airport at 9:40 am.

About the ATR 42 aircraft:

The new ATR 42-600 aircraft comes with a new cabin design, is better fuel efficient than any other commissioned aircraft, and ensures minimum noise and cabin sound. This aircraft is though smaller in size as compared to ATR 72 but makes the overall journey affordable and efficient for the airline and passengers.

The commencement of this flight service is expected to boost tourism as it will be a faster and more efficient mode of transportation to the Himalayas.