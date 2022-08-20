NewsAviation
CHENNAI AIRPORT

Chennai International Airport introduces sleeping pods at domestic arrival terminal, check PICS here

Good news air passengers! Chennai International Airport introduces sleeping pods at domestic arrival terminal; here’s how you can avail it. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 06:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Chennai International Airport introduces sleeping pods ‘Sleepzo’
  • In transit passengers can avail this facility
  • This facility can be availed on an hourly basis

Travelling can get tiring especially during long halts between flights and catching sleep on a plane isn’t that easy. Hence, passengers in transit can now enjoy a comfortable sleep at the Chennai international airport as it inaugurated a Sleeping pod facility (capsule hotel) called ‘Sleepzo’ in Domestic Arrival near baggage belt no.1. 

Chennai Airport officials took to Twitter to share the news along with pictures. “Catch some sleep on the go! Passengers arriving at Chennai Airport can now have a comfortable short stay with the launch of the Sleeping pod facility (capsule hotel) in Domestic Arrival. This will greatly benefit transit passengers to rest and relax on the go,” read the tweet. 

This facility will benefit transit passengers to get some rest before they head to board their next flight. The new-age sleeping pod facility can be availed on an hourly basis and soon an online pre-booking option will be available.

The sleeping pod hotel ‘Sleepzo’ has a plush bed along with amenities like a charging station, USB charger, luggage space, ambient and reading lights, and blower control. Each sleeping capsule can accommodate an adult along with a kid, only if under 12 years. 

A few weeks ago, Mumbai CSMT railway station also introduced this sleeping pod facility to give comfort to passengers. Sleeping pods are located near the waiting room on the mainline of CSMT. There a total of 40 pods including 30 single pods, 6 double pods, and 4 family pods are available. 

