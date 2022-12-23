topStoriesenglish
NewsAviation
AIR INDIA

Aloke Singh appointed CEO of Air India's low-cost airline business, to head AirAsia India and Air India Express

Recently, Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Tata Sons (Tata) agreed to merge Air India and Vistara, with SIA investing S$360 million (Rs 20,585 million/$250 million) in Air India as part of the transaction.

Last Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 01:12 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Aloke Singh appointed CEO of Air India's low-cost airline business, to head AirAsia India and Air India Express

The Air India management has appointed Air India Express CEO Aloke Singh as the chief of Air India's low-cost airline business from January 1, 2023. The Low Cost Carrier (LCC) business will consist of AirAsia India and Air India Express. Earlier, last month, Air India signed agreements to complete the acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding in AirAsia India (AAI) and to subsidiarise it under Air India.

As per an internal communication, Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said that the two constituent airlines will continue to have the full complement of regulatory post-holders until the merger is complete but, for now, a single CEO will provide the clarity and singular accountability necessary to navigate the process.

Moreover, current AirAsia India CEO Sunil Bhaskaran will take charge of an aviation training academy, the new initiative of the airline. Recently, Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Tata Sons (Tata) agreed to merge Air India and Vistara, with SIA investing S$360 million (Rs 20,585 million/$250 million) in Air India as part of the transaction.

As part of its transformation plan Vihaan.AI, Air India has put into place a detailed roadmap with clear milestones focussing on dramatically growing both its network and fleet, developing a completely revamped customer proposition, improving reliability and on-time performance, and taking a leadership position in technology, sustainability, and innovation, while aggressively investing behind the best industry talent.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith