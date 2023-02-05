American Airlines Deboards Female Cancer Patient From Delhi-New York Flight, DGCA Seeks Report

An American Airlines flight from Delhi to New York allegedly had a female cancer patient who had recently undergone surgery offloaded from it after asking a flight attendant for help stowing her handbag in the overhead compartment. Meenakshi Sengupta, a passenger from the United States, filed a complaint against the flight attendant on January 30, alleging that they refused to assist her in placing her handbag, which weighed more than 5 pounds, in the overhead compartment because she was unable to do so due to weak limbs. The complaint was made public on January 31.

In her complaint to the Delhi Police and the Civil Air, Meenakshi Sengupta said that she had also requested wheelchair assistance to her seat, "I was also wearing a brace which was visible to everyone, and they would know that I have some discomfort...because I CANNOT carry any weight in my hands at all, and I`m weak from the surgery and don`t need to strain myself by walking a lot."

Also read: Explained: How India's Improving Road, Rail Network Has Dented Bengaluru-Mysuru Flight Services?

She said, "The ground staff was very supportive and helped me get into the aircraft and put my handbag on the side of the seat. Once inside the flight, I had a conversation with the air hostess, and I explained my health condition to them...None of them mentioned putting my handbag away. After the flight was about to take off, cabin lights were dimmed. At that time, an air hostess came to put my handbag in the overhead compartment. I requested her to help me put it, but she refused and told me it`s not her job to do it."

Sengupta further mentioned that she "repeatedly" asked her to assist, but the latter rudely declined her request, asked her to do it on her own, and walked away.

"She was extremely rude and arrogant with her words," Sengupta alleged, adding when she went to complain about the incident, the aircraft members were "largely indifferent" and told her that they did not want to interfere at all, she alleged.

"They said that if I`m so uncomfortable, I should just de-board the flight. They were collective in their decision to deboard me," Sengupta said. The incident also went viral on social media, and people urging the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to take note of the matter.

"Disgusting behavior from @AmericanAir staff towards a #cancerpatient - Meenakshi Sengupta who was de-boarded from the flight for not putting her handbag up because cancer has made her arms weak and the crew won`t help. Shameful @DCWDelhi @SwatiJaiHind kindly note @Pib_MoCA," tweeted.

Quoting the incident, a Twitter user said. Meanwhile, India`s regulator- the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has taken cognisance of the case and asked American Airlines to submit its report. The airline, in its official statement, said that its Customer Relations team has reached out to Sengupta to refund the unused portion of her ticket.

"On Jan. 30, before the departure of American Airlines flight 293 from Delhi (DEL) to New York (JFK), a disruptive customer was removed from the aircraft for failure to follow crew member instructions. Our Customer Relations team has reached out to the customer to refund the unused portion of their ticket," the airline said, adding that a probe into the matter is underway.

(With ANI Inputs)