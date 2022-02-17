हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vistara

Amritsar-bound Vistara flight makes emergency landing in Delhi

There were 146 passengers onboard when Vistara flight took off from IGI for Amritsar. The emergency landing was sounded at runway number 28 of terminal 2.

Amritsar-bound Vistara flight makes emergency landing in Delhi
Image for representation

On February 17, an Amritsar-bound Vistara flight had to make an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport. As per sources, it had to make an emergency landing after it developed a  technical snag. 

There were 146 passengers onboard when it took off from IGI for Amritsar. The emergency was sounded at runway number 28 of terminal number 2. Soon after it took off, the pilot detected the snag and immediately contacted the Airport authority.

An emergency alarm was sounded and agencies such as police and fire brigade were pressed into service. A senior police official said that they got the call regarding the emergency landing at 10:15 a.m.

Read also: Vistara gradually resumes in-flight services; enhanced meals to be served soon

"Technical snag detected on Vistara flight UK 697 operating Delhi to Amritsar today. As precautionary step, pilots decided to turn back and landed safely at IGI Airport. Another aircraft was immediately arranged to fly pax to Amritsar which took off post a technical inspection," said Vistara.

No one was hurt in the incident, he added. According to the fire department, they got a call and six fire engines were rushed to the IGI.

Details are awaited. It’s a developing story. 

With inputs from IANS

