Vistara gradually resumes in-flight services; enhanced meals to be served soon

On February 16, Vistara announced that it has been gradually resuming certain services which were temporarily suspended due to the pandemic. The airline said it has resumed serving tea and coffee on selected routes and will progressively restart this service on all flights of 90 minutes duration and above.

“Vistara also re-introduced menu cards in business class, on February 15, and will increase the choice of meals for its premium economy and business-class customers soon,” Vistara said in a statement. The airline also plans to improve its inflight entertainment offerings across its domestic and international network by introducing a wider variety of content.

Since the start of the pandemic, Vistara had taken various measures including altering several processes, truncating many inflight services, intensifying sanitization efforts, among others, to maintain safety and hygiene standards, the statement said.

"While we are restoring our services progressively and systematically, we will also be introducing new enhancements at various customer touchpoints,” said Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara.

On short to medium-haul routes, menu cards are back in the business class and the airline has already made the full bar available to all customers, the airline said, adding, Vistara will be resuming these on the long-haul routes along with increasing the meal options for customers.

Also, hot beverages services including a range of teas and freshly brewed coffee have resumed on the international routes, and from February 1, the airline has enhanced the choice of alcoholic beverages in all three cabin classes. The airlines also resumed the choice of non-vegetarian meals in economy class in domestic networks on all eligible flights from January 1 this year.

With inputs from PTI

