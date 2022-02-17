हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vistara

Vistara gradually resumes in-flight services; enhanced meals to be served soon

Vistara recently re-introduced menu cards in business class, and will increase the choice of meals for its premium economy and business-class customers soon. 

Vistara gradually resumes in-flight services; enhanced meals to be served soon
Image for representation

On February 16, Vistara announced that it has been gradually resuming certain services which were temporarily suspended due to the pandemic. The airline said it has resumed serving tea and coffee on selected routes and will progressively restart this service on all flights of 90 minutes duration and above. 

“Vistara also re-introduced menu cards in business class, on February 15, and will increase the choice of meals for its premium economy and business-class customers soon,” Vistara said in a statement. The airline also plans to improve its inflight entertainment offerings across its domestic and international network by introducing a wider variety of content. 

Since the start of the pandemic, Vistara had taken various measures including altering several processes, truncating many inflight services, intensifying sanitization efforts, among others, to maintain safety and hygiene standards, the statement said.

Read also: Civil Aviation Ministry lifts curb on flights between India-Ukraine

"While we are restoring our services progressively and systematically, we will also be introducing new enhancements at various customer touchpoints,” said Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara. 

On short to medium-haul routes, menu cards are back in the business class and the airline has already made the full bar available to all customers, the airline said, adding, Vistara will be resuming these on the long-haul routes along with increasing the meal options for customers.

Also, hot beverages services including a range of teas and freshly brewed coffee have resumed on the international routes, and from February 1, the airline has enhanced the choice of alcoholic beverages in all three cabin classes. The airlines also resumed the choice of non-vegetarian meals in economy class in domestic networks on all eligible flights from January 1 this year. 

With inputs from PTI 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
VistaraAirlinesEconomy classbusiness class
Next
Story

Civil Aviation Ministry lifts curb on flights between India-Ukraine

Must Watch

PT1M36S

Zee Top 10: Central Railway to get 36 new local trains