The Airport Authority of India (AAI) announced on Friday that the flights from Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia will resume starting on 9 September 2022. The services were discontinued in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020 and are to be continued after a hiatus of two years. After the flights have been resumed, there will be two weekly flights from Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur. It is to be noted that the flights will be operated on Friday and Sunday. The availability of the flights is expected to improve the connection between the two cities.

It is to be noted that after the Covid-19 pandemic, it has taken a long time for the aviation industry to get back to normal, and the recovery is still ongoing. Furthermore, with the resumption of flights to Malaysia now, Amritsar Airport will have direct flights to multiple international locations like Dubai, Sharjah, Doha, London, Birmingham, and Singapore.

It is to be noted that after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian resumed its scheduled international flight operations on 27 March 2022. The order at the time gave permission to fly 1783 frequencies to/from India during the summer schedule of 2022 and has been granted to 60 foreign airlines from 40 nations, including Mauritius, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, the United States of America, Iraq, and others.

Meanwhile, AAI is also working on improving domestic air connectivity with the development of multiple airports. In a similar effort, the authority is working on the development of a new terminal building on the Kanpur Airport with an investment of Rs 143.6 crore. After the project is complete, the building will have a capacity to handle around 300 passengers during peak hours. Furthermore, the efforts of AAI are supported by the airlines operating in India, which are expanding their domestic network.