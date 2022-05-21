हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aviation

Andaman's Port Blair to get new airport terminal building, AAI to invest Rs 707 crore

The new passenger terminal building at Port Blair airport will have three floors comprising lower ground, upper ground and first floor, along with additional parking bays, reports PTI.

Image Source- Twitter

The Airports Authority of India will construct a new terminal building at the Port Blair airport by October this year, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). The new terminal building is being built at a cost of around Rs 707.73 crore due to the increase in passenger traffic, according to the MoCA's statement.

"With a total built-up area of 40,837 square metres, the new terminal building will be capable of handling 1,200 passengers during peak hours and about 40 lakhs passengers annually," the statement mentioned.

The new passenger terminal building will have three floors comprising lower ground, upper ground and first floor, it noted. Along with the new terminal, additional parking bays are also being constructed at the airport, it said.

Also read: Vistara to connect Coimbatore with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru; start daily flights

"More than 80 per cent of the project work is completed, and the development project is targeted to be completed by October 2022," it stated.

With inputs from PTI

