The Airports Authority of India will construct a new terminal building at the Port Blair airport by October this year, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). The new terminal building is being built at a cost of around Rs 707.73 crore due to the increase in passenger traffic, according to the MoCA's statement.

"With a total built-up area of 40,837 square metres, the new terminal building will be capable of handling 1,200 passengers during peak hours and about 40 lakhs passengers annually," the statement mentioned.

Considering the surge in passenger traffic, #AAI’s #PortBlair @aaipblairport is soon going to have a new terminal building. Estimated cost of the building is ₹707.73 cr. The three-storeyed building will have all world-class facilities. pic.twitter.com/bxDWa5hfET — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) May 19, 2022

The new passenger terminal building will have three floors comprising lower ground, upper ground and first floor, it noted. Along with the new terminal, additional parking bays are also being constructed at the airport, it said.

"More than 80 per cent of the project work is completed, and the development project is targeted to be completed by October 2022," it stated.

