Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, launched daily direct flights between Delhi and Coimbatore today. The airline will also begin daily direct service between Mumbai and Coimbatore on May 27, 2022, and double daily flights between Bengaluru and Coimbatore on June 3, 2022.

The daily flight UK0533 from Delhi to Coimbatore starts on 20 May along with flight UK0534 which will cover the route from Coimbatore to Delhi. Moving on the, flight number UK0521 will start on the Mumbai - Coimbatore route on May 27, while flight UK0522 will make the return trip between the two cities.

In addition, there will be four flights connecting Bengaluru with Coimbatore, namely UK0511, UK0512, UK0513 and UK0514.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “The launch of daily direct flights to Coimbatore from three metro cities, at very convenient departure and arrival timings, is an important step towards offering more connections to our customers and densifying our domestic network. With Coimbatore emerging as a key hub for trade and commerce besides being a preferred tourist destination, it’s a city that the discerning travellers are increasingly flying to, giving us the opportunity to offer them our award-winning services on these routes too.”