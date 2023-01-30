topStoriesenglish2567404
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Gannavaram airport

A special flight carrying Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy makes an emergency landing at Gannavaram airport due to a technical fault shortly after take-off, reports ANI.

Shortly after takeoff, a mechanical issue causes a special flight carrying the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy, to make an emergency landing at Gannavaram airport. The technical issue with the aircraft was noticed after take-off forcing the plane to make an emergency landing after 24 minutes at the airport in Vijayawada. It is to be noted that the aircraft landed safely after the issue was pointed out. Furthermore, Andhra Pradesh CM was scheduled to travel to the national capital Delhi today.

The chief minister was going to the national capital to attend a preparatory meeting for the Global Investors' Conference. "The flight with CM and his team of officials onboard took off at 5:03 pm for their visit to Delhi. After a while, the pilot noticed a technical problem in the plane, and the flight was diverted back," the statement said. The Vijayawada-Delhi flight returned to the parking bay at 5:27 pm.

Also read: Plane Carrying Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis Returns to Mumbai Due to Bad Weather

Meanwhile, the CM has reached his Tadepalli residence, the statement said. Officials are making alternative arrangements for the chief minister's visit to Delhi, it added.

As per a release, "The pilot noticed a problem of pressurisation due to leakage in the AC valve. The pilot identified the problem and diverted the plane back to the Gannavaram airport," it said.

The officials are making alternative arrangements for the Chief Minister to go to Delhi on Tuesday, the release added.

With agency inputs

