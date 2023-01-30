topStoriesenglish2567408
Plane Carrying Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis Returns to Mumbai Due to Bad Weather

CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were headed to Jalgaon where Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, was a key speaker.

Plane Carrying Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis Returns to Mumbai Due to Bad Weather

A state government plane carrying Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to the Jalgaon district returned to Mumbai due to severe weather on Monday. Shinde and Fadnavis were travelling to Jamner in the Jalgaon district, about 415 kilometres from Mumbai, to attend a programme called "Banjara Kumbh 2023," where Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, was a featured speaker.

The flight took off from Mumbai but had to return due to inclement weather, the official in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. Shinde and Fadnavis later attended the programme via video-conferencing, he added. A large number of leaders from the Banjara community, as well as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionaries, were present at the event.

With PTI Inputs

