Arunachal Pradesh is ready to make aviation history on April 12 when light transport aircraft will be operating to promote regional connectivity in the northeast, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a statement. The history will be created by Alliance Air when it will fly two of its first made-in-India Dornier 228 aircraft to Arunachal Pradesh on 12 April.

The 17-seater non-pressurized Dornier 228 with an AC cabin capable of day and night operations. The light transport aircraft will facilitate regional connectivity in northeastern states. On Thursday, these two aircraft were handed over to Alliance Air.

Speaking to ANI, Scindia said, "Alliance Air will initially be flying from Dibrugarh to Pasighat. In the next 15 to 20 days, it will fly to Tezu and then to Ziro. This is in the first phase. In the second phase, it will connect Vijaynagar, Mechuka and other places."

Also read: Qantas to start direct flight between Sydney-Bengaluru from September 14, partners IndiGo

"Taking forward the mission by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have flight connectivity available for everyone by saying that the common man can now aspire to fly in an aircraft- Hawai Chappal to Hawai Jahaz... The flight connectivity has been designed for the northeast keeping this overarching thought in mind," he said.

The Minister said the government is not only looking forward to connecting the northeast with other parts of the region as well as the country but also with international destinations around there through UDAN international in the coming days. "Practically, the northeastern region is the gateway to India from that side for those countries," he said.

A lease agreement was signed between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Alliance Air Aviation Limited in September 2021 for the supply of two civil Dornier 228 aircraft.

With inputs from ANI

Live TV

#mute