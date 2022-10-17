Asked to put her ‘Dog’ in a pet carrier, angry woman passenger throws bottle at fellow flyer

Yet another incident of the unruly air passenger has surfaced on the internet! As per various social media accounts, an unruly woman passenger onboard a Delta Airline flight was off loaded from the plane for her behaviour and causing ruckus in the flight. The flight was reportedly flying from Atlanta to New York when a female traveller caused problems just ahead of the departure of the flight. As seen in videos shared on Social Media, a female passenger was travelling on a Delta plane with her pet dog. When asked to place the dog in a special carrier bag for pets, the flyer denied repeated requests from the flight cabin crew.

Following a verbal altercation with the cabin crew, the passengers turned aggressive and threatened the cabin crew. While she was asked to off load from the flight for not complying with the Delta Airline policies, she threw a bottle at a fellow passenger who was recording the whole matter.

Initially shared on Reddit, the video from the Delta Airline flight is making rounds of the internet and have been shared widely on other social media platforms, including Twitter. A tweet, highlighting the matter, mentioned, “A female passenger was kicked off from Delta's flight from Atlanta to NewYork. The passenger was told by the crew to get off the plane after refusing to put her dog into a carry case, also threw a bottle of water at other passenger.”

A female passenger was kicked off from #Delta's flight from #Atlanta to #NewYork. The passenger was told by the crew to get off the plane after refusing to put her dog into a carry case, also threw a bottle of water at other passenger. Vincentscrows/Reddit#DeltaAirlines pic.twitter.com/aVhTx4nnLz October 15, 2022

As per a report by the DailyMail, the passenger's name is Anna Dugan, a 31-year-old bartender from Las Vegas. Since Delta declined to prosecute the passenger, she was not arrested after leaving the plane.

Reports of unruly passengers on flights in the United States are far more common than any other country. A lot of videos of bad behaving passengers go viral, revealing the kind of problems airlines face while operating flights in the United States.