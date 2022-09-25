NewsAviation
Australian airline Qantas removes Vegetarian meal on domestic flights, reinstates after facing BACKLASH

A disgruntled Qantas Airline passenger took to social media to complain about receiving the "chicken pie or nothing tonight" food option on a domestic flight, sparking international attention.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 09:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Australian airline Qantas removes Vegetarian meal on domestic flights, reinstates after facing BACKLASH

A disgruntled Qantas Airways passenger, on Twitter, complained about the Australian Airline not serving him any Vegetarian food option and offering him "chicken pie or nothing tonight". His post on Twitter received worldwide response forcing the airline to reinstate vegetarian meals and snacks on all domestic flights. Earlier, Australia's largest airliner, at the start of the pandemic in 2020, ‘simplified’ its meal offerings on certain flights. Qantas discontinued vegetarian options from most of its domestic flights and also fresh fruit options due to ‘high levels of wastage’. 

After facing a backlash on social media platform, the practice is now being reverted. Jon Dee, the passenger who earlier complained about the matter thanked Qantas. He wrote on Twitter "They said they listened to me and that vegetarian food is coming back on Qantas domestic flights. Thanks for doing the right thing Qantas."

The airline says it has decided that on domestic flights under 3.5 hours in economy cabins, they will be offering vegetarian meals and snacks. Meal options in all cabins on international flights, business class and economy class cabins on domestic flights longer than 3.5 hours already contains a "range of dietary" options, the airline says. 

“We’ve heard the message loud and clear about having vegetarian offerings on all of our flights and so we’re making that change as a priority,” Phil Capps, Qantas Executive Manager of Product and Service said in a statement. 

