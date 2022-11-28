Aviation Industry notices growth, domestic air passenger traffic crosses 4 lakh mark for 2 consecutive days

This weekend, domestic aviation passenger traffic in the nation surpassed the four million milestone for two days. On Saturday, airlines carried 4,05,963 people on 2,767 flights. Even on Sunday, there was an increase, bringing the total to 4,09,831. This is the first time in a long time that domestic aircraft traffic has exceeded 4 lakh for two days in a row.

As per the aviation regulator DGCA data, nearly 1.14 crore passengers were carried by domestic airlines during October in the country as against 89.85 lakh during the corresponding period last year.

Industry sources said that the number of Covid-19 cases have recorded a downward trend in the last couple of weeks resulting in the restoration of normalcy in aviation traffic. Moreover, the government has also gradually done away with various restrictions.

Recently, the Government announced that wearing masks is not mandatory on flights. Earlier, the aviation regulator announced the removal of lower and upper limits on airfares in the Country. It was done after discussions on removing the fare bands for domestic airfares were held among the stakeholders, including the government authorities and airlines. Carriers believed that removing the pricing caps is required for the full-fledged recovery of domestic air traffic.

With inputs from IANS