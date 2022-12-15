Aviation Minister inaugurates Air India flight on Mumbai-San Francisco route

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the minister of civil aviation, on Thursday, inaugurated Air India's nonstop service between Mumbai and San Francisco. Three times every week, the flight will be run. The Tata company acquired the loss-making Air India in January of this year, and since then, the airline has been working to increase its fleet and service offerings. After launching the flight, Scindia declared that the nation's civil aviation industry is poised for a boom and revolution.

"We need to push further, stronger, faster...," the minister said. Last month, Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the airline will increase its market share to 30 percent in both domestic and international routes.

With inputs from PTI