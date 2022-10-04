Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates Kolhapur-Mumbai direct flight services

As part of the government's regional connectivity initiative, Kolhapur in Maharashtra now has a direct flight connection to Mumbai, which was inaugurated by Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday. This trip is part of the Ministry of Civil Aviation's ambitious Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN, which aims to connect tier-2 and tier-3 cities to the air and make air travel more affordable for everyone. The flight will run on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays between Kolhapur and Mumbai.

Scindia said that the UDAN scheme is realising the Prime Minister`s vision of making air travel affordable for the common citizen of the country. So far, 433 new routes have been launched, and more than one crore of passengers have benefited under this scheme.

The Minister also assured that the expansion of the apron of the Kolhapur airport will be commissioned in November, and the domestic terminal building will be inaugurated in March 2023. MoS V.K. Singh congratulated the people of Kolhapur and Mumbai and expressed hope that this flight will not only create ease of travel but also significantly boost the trade and commerce activities in the region.

With inputs from IANS