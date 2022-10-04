Vietjet announces BIG discounts on international flight tickets from India to Vietnam, check details here

Vietjet airline, today announced the upcoming holiday season's "Monday sale" on all of its foreign routes. By using the discount code "HELLOVIETNAM," Indian travellers can now receive a 20 percent discount on tickets for international flights to Vietnam every Monday from now through December 19, 2022. Customers of Vietjet who travel between October 10, 2022, and September 18, 2023, can easily plan their holidays, work trips, or visits to loved ones at reasonable prices. When booking and paying through Vietjet SkyClub, passengers are also exempt from payment fees. Also soon to be deployed on international flights is the "Fly now - Pay later" programme, which enables a quick and simple 3-minute online check-in.

Having a wide flight network across Asia and ready to conquer new destinations in Europe and Australia, Vietjet operates hundreds of flights per day with convenient schedules, welcoming all passengers with a modern and new fleet, friendly and professional cabin crews, fresh and hot meals from characteristics of global culinary culture, health care products and services, travel insurances, accommodation facilities and utilities for tourists together with unique cultural and artistic performances in flights.

From this October, most of the countries in the region have reopened to welcome people and tourists; Vietnam has also welcomed international tourists, especially with the visa-free policy of up to 30 days for tourists to come and stay in Phu Quoc.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged International Air Transport Association (IATA) member with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s most significant private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Air finance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.