Back on September 5, 2018, Vistara Airline, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore International Airlines launched a new 'Retro Livery' for handful of domestic aircrafts running mostly between Delhi and Mumbai. The iconic livery was based on the yesteryears of Tata Airlines and gave an ode to the brand who introduced commercial aviation in India. Tata Airlines was nationalized as 'Indian Airlines' under the government's move to take control of India's aviation sector and was later renamed to Air India. Now Sanjiv Kapoor, an aviation veteran who was the ex-CEO of Vistara Airlines and is currently the CEO of Jet Airways revealed how Vistara made the 'Retro Livery' a reality.

It certainly is an iconic livery, a tribute to an iconic legend, Shri JRD Tata. This special livery was created by us based on old black and white photos. We had to re-imagine the colours. For the fuselage we wanted the NWA silver-gold hue, and came up with something close. https://t.co/83FTaQiFte — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) September 1, 2022

Sanjiv Kapoor, in a tweet, mentioned that "It certainly is an iconic livery, a tribute to an iconic legend, Shri JRD Tata. This special livery was created by us based on old black and white photos. We had to re-imagine the colours. For the fuselage we wanted the NWA silver-gold hue, and came up with something close." The livery received rave reviews from the avgeeks and travellers.

He goes on to tell the story about the uniform of the cabin crew who were part of the Retro Livery plane of Vistara. "The addition of course was the fabulous retro-uniform that was also revealed 4 years ago today, inspired by 1960s uniforms and trends, with Jackie O being the primary inspiration. It was used on a handful of special retro flights for a year, and was certainly an eye-catcher!" he further added.

According to Kapoor, the Vistara retro uniform was done by the same team that did the SpiceJet weekend uniform back in 2014.

Speaking about the soon-to-be-launched Jet Airways, Sanjiv Kapoor stated that the aim is to start the airlines and after that, sky is the limit. "For those wondering what we're planning for Jet: first we get back in the air again, all hands on deck focused on that. Thereafter the sky is the limit!" he wrote.