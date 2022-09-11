Baby on flight stops breathing mid-air, retired nurse rescues infant just in time: Watch video

A shocking incident took place on a Spirit Airline flight, flying from Pittsburgh-Orlando when a baby on board stopped breathing mid-air. The three-month-old baby girl named Anjele was flying with her parents on Spirit Airlines’ NK1691, operated by an Airbus A320-200 when the horrific incident took place. Soon after the plane took off from Pittsburg, the cabin crew made an announcement stating “We have an infant not breathing,” hearing which a retired nurse, Tamara Panzino rushed to rescue the baby. The parents of the baby were terrified but the nurse came just in time. She saw the baby was choking, and her lips and skin were turning blue.

The video went viral on twitter and netizens has praised the nurse extensively. The video currently hs over 134.3K views and is filled with positive comments. The baby in the video has fully recovered and passengers onboard applauded the nurse in flight.

On my flight back from Pittsburgh to Orlando, a baby stopped breathing three rows ahead of me. Thankfully a nurse (Tamara Panzino) was able to get the baby to breathe again. (1) pic.twitter.com/6oDgFCG7FS — Ian Cassette FOX 35 (@iancassette_wx) September 9, 2022

“I saw an infant [with] the head back, blue lips, and her skin turning blue, clearly in distress and not breathing. And my heart just dropped," said Panzino, reports SimpleFlying. Panzino started rubbing the infant's chest trying to make it cry or take a deep breath. The baby's color started looking better in a few minutes. “Within a few minutes, the baby was home free, the color came back, I heard breathing sounds, and I heard a heartbeat. Oh my gosh, total relief," Panzino said, reports SimpleFlying.

Due to the cabin crew’s promptness and the nurse’s ‘heroic’ actions, the baby was soon safe and could breathe again.