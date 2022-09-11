Woman flyer falls unconscious on Kochi-bound flight, declared dead in hospital

A female passenger who had become unconscious on a flight from Dubai on Saturday had been pronounced dead when she arrived at this hospital, as per the police statement. Mini (56), according to the police, was travelling from Dubai to Kochi when she passed out in the air. After the plane landed, " She was taken to a private hospital nearby after the flight landed but was declared dead," according to authorities. The reports also said that she was under treatment for some ailments, which according to airport authorities, was ongoing. Since the death was caused by natural causes, police have not opened a case on this subject.

(More information awaited)

Also read: Man refuses to let family sit together on plane for THIS reason, here's WHY internet is impressed?

With inputs from PTI