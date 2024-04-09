Bad News For Vistara Flyers! Ticket Fares Increase By 25% On Major Routes

Vistara Airlines has been facing significant disruptions with multiple flight cancellations and delays since the past week. These disruptions have been linked to its merger with Air India, triggering protests among pilots regarding revised contracts. Junior co-pilots are particularly concerned about facing a salary cut under the new agreement, sparking queries and unrest among pilot groups.

Many of its pilots called in sick, purportedly to express dissatisfaction over various issues. These included concerns about a new pay structure and grievances regarding a rostering system that they claimed was pushing them to their limits.

In response to the challenges, Vistara announced a scale-down in its operations just ahead of the peak summer travel season. The airline revealed plans to reduce 25-30 flights daily, accounting for approximately 10% of its operational capacity. This reduction, primarily in its domestic network, was aimed at creating a more resilient and balanced crew roster.

Impact on Airfares

The scale-down in operations by Vistara has had a direct impact on airfares, particularly on key routes where the airline has a strong presence. According to a report by Indian Express, there is a surge of around 20-25% in airfares on routes such as Delhi-Goa, Delhi-Kochi, Delhi-Jammu, and Delhi-Srinagar. This surge comes at a time when airfares were already on the higher side due to a demand-supply imbalance.

During the peak of flight disruptions at Vistara, same-day and day-ahead airfares reportedly spiked by over 30% on routes heavily impacted by flight cancellations. This sudden increase put pressure on affected passengers, leading them to scramble for available alternatives.