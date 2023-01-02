'Because we are Indians' Actor Satish Shah's reply on racial remark at London Heathrow Airport goes VIRAL

Veteran actor Satish Shah, who is known for his many comic roles in Bollywood movies, recently tweeted about a racial incidence he faced at the London's Heathrow Airport. Taking on to Twitter, Shah mentioned how he overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate "how can they afford 1st class?” "Because we are Indians”, replied Shah. "I replied with a proud smile “because we are Indians” after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate”how can they afford 1st class?” wrote the actor on Twitter.

The Heathrow Airport is the largest airport in the United Kingdom, situated in London. Satish Shah didn't divulge much detail on the incident, but his tweet has since gone Viral, with many people coming in support of the actor.

I replied with a proud smile “because we are Indians” after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate”how can they afford 1st class?” — satish shah (@sats45) January 2, 2023

"You could have also told them, come and see our Delhi and Hyderabad airports and decide where Heathrow stands. I recently transited via Heathrow. It is like our old Mumbai airport," mentioned one user.

"Racism is something which is inscribed in their minds and heritage even if they act like it isn’t," wrote another.

However there are few users who replied to Satish Shah confirming if the incident happened in real or if he is making a story?