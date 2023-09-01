Bengaluru Airport: International Flights To Operate From Terminal 2 Starting September 12

After postponing the proposed shift of international operations to Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, the BIAL has announced commencement of International operations at BLR Airport’s Terminal 2 starting September 12, 2023, from 10.45 am onwards. In a statement, the airport confirmed that the decision has been taken after careful evaluation and consideration of various factors, including regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and passenger convenience. Earlier, the shifting of International operations to Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru proposed on August 31, 2023, was postponed.

Passengers travelling on Singapore Airlines flight SQ508/SQ509 between Singapore and Bengaluru will be the first to experience the international zone of the new terminal. IndiGo will be the first Indian carrier to start international operations in T2, with its flight 6E1167 to Colombo. Terminal 2 will facilitate 30 to 35 daily international departures on 27 airlines (25 International and 2 Indian).

"After consultation with regulatory authorities and other stakeholders, BIAL is pleased to announce the commencement of International operations at BLR Airport’s Terminal 2 on 12th September 2023, from 10.45 am onwards. This decision has been taken after careful evaluation and consideration of various factors, including regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and passenger convenience.



We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for our passengers and will be taking all necessary measures to facilitate a smooth relocation of international operations to the new facility in close coordination with our Airline partners. We appreciate your continued support and understanding,” said BIAL in statement.

The Kempegowda International Airport earlier announced to shift all its international operations from Terminal 1 to newly inaugurated Terminal 2 from August 31, 2023. However, due to lack of clearance from security agencies, the shifting was postponed.

“The proposed shifting of International operations to Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on August 31, 2023, stands postponed. The last-minute decision was taken during the final preparedness review in order to provide an optimal and seamless transition for our passengers. International operations will continue to remain in Terminal 1 until further notice,” BIAL Spokesperson said earlier.

Access to Bengaluru Airport Terminal 2

To enhance accessibility to T2, an additional 4.4KM-long access road called the 'Terminal Boulevard' was inaugurated earlier this year. This road connects to T2 departures and arrivals, providing a comfortable drive without any traffic signals. Passengers arriving at T2 can be conveniently picked up by their cars at the parking area. Complimentary shuttle services are also available at regular intervals between T1 and T2 for passenger convenience.

About Terminal 2

Referred to as the ‘Terminal in a Garden’, T2 is a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru. he terminal is meant to be a “walk in the garden”, with passengers travelling through 10,000+ square metres of green walls, hanging gardens, and outdoor gardens built through indigenous technology. Located to the eastern side of Terminal-1, T2 spans 255,661 square meters of area and is equipped to handle 25 million passengers annually.