Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2 starts domestic flight operations

Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport is scheduled to begin its flight operations today, January 15. The information was shared via the official Twitter handle of the Bengaluru Airport. With this terminal's operations, the airport's passenger handling capacity will get a significant boost. It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Terminal 2 of the airport in November 2022, and the terminal is now ready to handle domestic flight operations. The new terminal was built at the cost of around Rs 5,000 crore.

The tweet via Bengaluru Airport's account read, "#BLRAirport begins domestic operations from Terminal 2 on January 15, 2023, with @OfficialStarAir." As per the tweet, Star Air will be the first to operate a flight from the new Terminal. Multiple reports suggest that the flight will take off from the Bengaluru airport for Karnataka’s Kalaburagi. The terminal will soon have multiple other airlines operating from there.

However, the airport will still have only domestic flights the international flight operations from the terminal are scheduled to begin in April. Talking about future operations, a five-lane road is also being prepared to facilitate easier vehicle arrivals and departures for pick-up and drop-off of passengers at the airport.

A substantial portion of bamboo was reportedly used in the construction of Terminal 2. According to the airport authority, Terminal 2 will be the largest terminal in the world to receive a pre-certification platinum grade from the US GBC (green building council) before it opens for business.

From the existing capacity of 2.5 crore, the new terminal at the Bengaluru International Airport will be able to accommodate 5–6 crore passengers yearly. The new "Terminal in a Garden," which is simply Phase I of the extension project, is expected to increase BLR Airport's passenger capacity by an additional 25 million yearly, according to officials. When phase II is finished, 20 million more people can travel each year.