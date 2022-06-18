NewsAviation
BENGALURU

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport awarded finest airport in South Asia

The Bengaluru Airport received the airport after a series of checks involving everything from check-in to arrivals, transfers, shopping, security, immigration, and departures at the gates, reports PTI.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 03:40 PM IST
  • The awards ceremony was held at Passenger Terminal EXPO in Paris
  • The award ceremony was held on June 16
  • The award has been given to Bengaluru Airport after passengers voted for it

In the 2022 Skytrax World Airport Awards, Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) was named the finest regional airport in India and South Asia. Customers voted for the airport with the greatest customer service every year in a global study, and BLR Airport received this honour, according to a statement. 

From check-in to arrivals, transfers, shopping, security, immigration, to departures at the gates, the survey evaluates the consumer experience across airport service and key performance factors, it said.

The awards ceremony was held at Passenger Terminal EXPO in Paris, France, on June 16. "The event is one of the most prestigious quality awards for the airport sector, with CEOs, Presidents, and senior management from airports across the world in attendance," according to the statement.

Also read: Delhi's IGI Airport awarded ‘Best in India and South Asia’ for 4th year in row

With inputs from PTI

