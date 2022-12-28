Top 5 VIRAL aviation incidents in India that gave fliers bitter, sweet experience in 2022

The year 2022 has been a chaotic year for the aviation industry. It saw the entry of a new airline, changing of multiple rules, airlines running into problems with the DGCA, and a struggle to grow after the Covid-19 pandemic. Many of these events generated significant attention on social media, with some receiving positive attention while others were met with criticism. As the year ends and we move ahead into the new year, we look at the incidents that grabbed the most eyeballs on social media. Hence here, we have listed the top 5 viral aviation incidents from India.

'Not your servant...': #IndiGo cabin crew tells passenger on Istanbul-Delhi flight pic.twitter.com/4mfLvjwfjy — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) December 21, 2022

Indigo Flight attendant's heated argument with passenger

The most recent of all the incidents that grabbed the most attention was the Indigo cabin crew member getting into a heated argument with a passenger. The incident took the internet by storm, with a massive eruption of users supporting the airline staff. The argument over in-flight meals even grabbed the attention of Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor on Twitter.

#SpiceJet just evacuated our stranded people on our first flight from #Ukraine. We are now en route back to #India. Their optimism made us hopeful of helping more Indians who are witnessing the war, through more SG flights. #EvacuationFlights #RescueIndians #HopeForPeace pic.twitter.com/gLdxhhlsax March 2, 2022

Spicejet pilot's comforting announcement on evacuation flight from Ukraine

The Ukraine-Russia war escalated overnight, causing disruptions globally. The country's transformation into a war zone caused a lot of trouble for the people living there. Amidst the emergency, the Indian government swung into action to rescue the Indians in Ukraine. On one of those flights, the pilot of a Spicejet flight gave a heartwarming speech that took the internet by storm. The pilot welcomes the passengers saying, "We are very happy to see all of you safe and sound and proud of each and every one of you for your courage and determination. You overcame the uncertainty, the hardship, and the fear and have made it here safely. Now it’s time to go back to our motherland."

Spicejet flight cabin filled with smoke

While Spicejet grabbed some positive attention, there were also a few negative incidents. The most noticeable of all was in October 2022, when the airline's Goa-Hyderabad flight made an emergency landing. The incident occurred on Q400 aircraft when the aircraft's cabin was filled with smoke. The incident videos went viral on social media platforms, with the passengers complaining that the oxygen masks on the plane didn't deploy for 25 minutes.

The incident started with a viral video accusing Indigo airline of denying boarding to a specially-abled child on a flight. The incident occurred on May 7 at Ranchi airport. Later on, the airline ended up getting a monetary punishment from the Indian aviation watchdog DGCA.

Kartik Aaryan travelling in Economy flights

Usually, celebrities prefer travelling in private jets or business class flights. However, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan boarded a Jodhpur-Mumbai flight in Economy class Indigo flight. The incident got a lot of attention from the airline as the video of the actor kept winning hearts on the internet.