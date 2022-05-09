Yet another incidence involving a specially-abled passenger not allowed to board a flight has to come to light. In the recent incident, a specially-abled child was denied boarding on an IndiGo flight at the Ranchi airport. The Indian air carrier says that the child was in "a state of panic" and the decision was taken "in view of the safety of passengers." Following the incident, aviation regulator DGCA has started a probe and asked the airline to submit a report.

On the other hand, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Civil Aviation Minister also said that he is personally investigating the matter. "There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken," mentioned Scindia in a Tweet.

There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken. https://t.co/GJkeQcQ9iW — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 9, 2022

The incident happened on Saturday on the airline's Ranchi-Hyderabad flight. As the boy was denied boarding, his parents also decided to not take the flight. As per IndiGo, the ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute but to no avail. The airline made the family comfortable by providing them a hotel stay and they flew the next morning to their destination, it said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing this incident and it will take appropriate action, he said. When asked about the incident, IndiGo said, "In view of the safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 7, as he was in a state of panic."

"We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers. IndiGo prides itself on being an inclusive organisation, be it for employees or its customers; and over 75,000 specially-abled passengers fly with IndiGo every month," it said.

With inputs from PTI