Bhubaneswar-Rourkela flight flagged off by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik under UDAN Scheme

The government’s UDAN initiative’s motto is to offer flight operations to the remote corners of the country to make air travel possible for an average Indian. Following the same, Odisha’s CM Naveen Patnaik today flagged off the first-ever flight to the newly-inaugurated Rourkela Airport from Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar. The chief minister of the state stated that the new air route will help Odisha’s citizens with improved air connectivity. He also expressed his thanks and appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support to improve connectivity to the hinterland of Odisha under UDAN.

Glad to have flagged off the 1st flight to #Rourkela Airport. Thank Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for the support to improve connectivity to the hinterland of #Odisha under #UDAN. It will boost connectivity, commerce & tourism, fulfilling aspirations of people of the region. pic.twitter.com/URyo93siio — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 7, 2023

"Glad to have flagged off the 1st flight to Rourkela Airport. Thank PM Narendra Modi ji for the support to improve connectivity to the hinterland of Odisha under UDAN. It will boost connectivity, commerce and tourism, fulfilling aspirations of people of the region," he said in a tweet.

He also thanked Union Minister Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia for all his efforts especially to coordinate between the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for the flight service to Rourkela Airport under UDAN ahead of Hockey World Cup 2023.

"Thank Union Min Scindia ji for all the efforts, especially to coordinate between SAIL and DGCA for the flight service to Rourkela Airport under UDAN ahead of HWC2023. It will offer seamless connectivity to sports fans coming to celebrate hockey in Odisha," Patnaik tweeted.

He said that the new air connectivity will improve commerce in Odisha.

Also read - Air India Pee-Gate LIVE Updates: Delhi court sends Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial custody

In his tweet, Patnaik said, "This new air connectivity would improve air connectivity between the Capital city of Bhubaneswar to the steel city of Odisha, Rourkela. It would improve commerce in Odisha. It would also help to develop tourism for Odisha."

The Chief Minister further said that it would provide seamless connectivity to sports fans coming to celebrate hockey in Odisha.

"With the Hockey World Cup 2023 taking place from January 13, 2023 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, this new air operation would lead to Hockey fans enjoying swift and comfortable air mobility between the two cities where the Hockey World Cup 2023 is being held in Odisha," he added.

With inputs from ANI