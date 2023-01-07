LIVE Updates: Air India Urination incident - Delhi's court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14 day judicial custody

topStoriesenglish
On an Air India flight from the United States to India, an intoxicated male passenger shockingly peed on a female co-passenger. The senior citizen female traveller was flying on an Air India business class flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to IGI Airport in Delhi. The incident occurred on November 26, 2022. Following this, Delhi Police took action against the accused and started an investigation into the matter. In the most recent update, the accused, Shankar Mishra, was arrested, and the police department is seeking custody for 3 days.

Meanwhile, Air India CEO Wilson Campbell has apologised to passengers in a statement and took action against the cabin crew and pilot who were unable to take the necessary action on time; Stay tuned to this space for LIVE updates on the further proceedings in the incident:

07 January 2023
17:07 PM

Air India 'peeing' incident LIVE update: Tata-owned airline's official statement

Following the incident, the Indian carrier released an official statement informing of the developments following the urination case on the Air India flight on November 26.

17:05 PM

Air India urination incident LIVE updates: CEO says mulling ban on alcohol services on flight

The Tata-owned airline said in an official statement that the Indian carrier is reviewing the airline's policy on the service of alcohol on flights. The action comes following the incident of Shankar Mishra allegedly peeing on his elderly co-passenger.

17:02 PM

Air India 'peegate' LIVE update: Airline grounds 4 cabin crew members, pilot

In an official statement, Air India announced that following the incident, the airline has asked 4 cabin crew members and a pilot to present a show cause notice and de-rostered them. The action has been taken after the police began the investigation of the incident on flight AI102 on November 26.

16:55 PM

Air India passenger urinating incident LIVE updates: Delhi Police records statement of 3 crew members

Delhi Police summoned Air India crew members and the pilot present on a flight on November 26 to interrogate them and create a timeline of the incident to investigate the matter. Further investigation into the case is in progress.

16:45 PM

Air India urination incident LIVE updates: Accused Shankar Mishra sent to 14-day judicial custody

Shankar Mishra, accused of peeing on a co-passenger, has been sent for a 14-day judicial custody by Delhi's Patiala House court. The police will be interrogating the accused seeking the details of the incident. Meanwhile, police will also be interrogating the co-passengers on the Air India flight.

16:39 PM

Air India 'peegate' LIVE updates: Accused Shankar Mishra arrested

The accused in the Air India urination case, Shankar Mishra, was apprehended by Delhi Police in Bangalore with the assistance of local law enforcement. The defendant was subsequently transported to Delhi for questioning and appeared before the Patiala House court in Delhi.

